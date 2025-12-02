Keros Therapeutics, Inc. $KROS Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Keros Therapeutics worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10,157.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

KROS stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3585.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $84,975,125.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

