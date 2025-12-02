Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Stake Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Leidos by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its stake in Leidos by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $205.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.