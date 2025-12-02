Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 446,500 Galiano Gold Inc. $GAU

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 446,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Galiano Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,685 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 6,505,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 4,027,090 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $4,459,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,083,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 915,154 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,092,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after buying an additional 383,640 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a PE ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 0.65. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
