Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,911,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,203,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of Pure Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $771,916.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,343.23. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,311 shares of company stock worth $29,728,890. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pure Storage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.4%

Pure Storage stock opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

