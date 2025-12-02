Norges Bank Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,835,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.