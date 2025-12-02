Norges Bank Invests $183.29 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,541,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,294,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.62% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 601,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 4,600,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,202,000 after purchasing an additional 570,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:OWL opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.