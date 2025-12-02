Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.