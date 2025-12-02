Norges Bank Invests $238.95 Million in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,449,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,951,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of CMS Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 285.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

CMS Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

