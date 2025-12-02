Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,431,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,463,000. Norges Bank owned 1.26% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ball by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ball by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $62.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

