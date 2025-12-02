Norges Bank Makes New Investment in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,415,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,038,000. Norges Bank owned 1.92% of StandardAero at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in StandardAero by 4,683.5% in the second quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 490,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $292,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051.

StandardAero Stock Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.16. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SARO. Weiss Ratings downgraded StandardAero from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StandardAero has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

