Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $669,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,918,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,038,000 after purchasing an additional 312,299 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,772,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tenable by 1,043.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after buying an additional 2,956,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after buying an additional 562,151 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $139,214.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,322. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Tenable Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 0.73. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

