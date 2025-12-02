Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aercap by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aercap by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aercap by 31.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Aercap by 171.2% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Aercap Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

