Scotia Capital Inc. Has $905,000 Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 12.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $209.85 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $237.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $567,011.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,964.61. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,642.04. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 111,762 shares of company stock valued at $23,885,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.