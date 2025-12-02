Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $712,000 Investment in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of DXP Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 931,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,584,000 after purchasing an additional 109,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 110,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 112,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, COO Nicholas Little sold 20,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $2,422,753.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 791,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,862,484.64. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 4,477 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $536,165.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,289.84. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $513.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Singular Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.