Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.6% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.5%

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 204,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,840. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $1,054,336. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

