Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,895,000 after purchasing an additional 968,658 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

