Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $792,000 in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,195,000 after acquiring an additional 430,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163,305 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 255.42 and a beta of 2.63. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $193.50.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $15,558,556.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,389,299.60. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $9,018,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,998,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,689,624.78. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock worth $149,011,579. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

