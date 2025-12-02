Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $690,000 Investment in Unilever PLC $UL

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 79.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 929.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Research lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.4%

UL stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.66.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.