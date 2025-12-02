Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $802,000 in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 53.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.6%

Global Payments stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $119.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

