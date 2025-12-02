7,892 Shares in LCI Industries $LCII Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 482.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after buying an additional 526,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 180,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LCII stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

