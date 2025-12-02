Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $826,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Baidu by 34.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $149.51. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
