Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $826,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Baidu by 34.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $149.51. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Nomura set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Baidu to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Read Our Latest Report on BIDU

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.