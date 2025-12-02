iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $170.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $174.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

