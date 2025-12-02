Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.
BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule.
