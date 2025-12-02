Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Brookline Capital Management

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Opus Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Opus Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Opus Genetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Opus Genetics Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRD opened at $2.00 on Monday. Opus Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 384.33% and a negative net margin of 377.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRD. BIOS Capital Management LP raised its stake in Opus Genetics by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 3,683,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,180 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

