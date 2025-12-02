Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 91,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0141 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

