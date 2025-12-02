Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Arete Research

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Arete Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $249.34 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $177.35 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,840.20. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,421 shares of company stock worth $588,612 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

