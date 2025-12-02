Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance
IHG stock opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $137.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on IHG
Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intercontinental Hotels Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.