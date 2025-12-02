Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG stock opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $137.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

