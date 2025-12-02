Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by Natl Bk Canada to Hold

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$173.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial set a C$182.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$173.54.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$173.82 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.31 and a 52 week high of C$182.90. The stock has a market cap of C$124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.15.

In other news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

