Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Up 26.5% – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,018,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 488,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPA

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.