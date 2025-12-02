Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.63 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 28.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,753,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,175.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,093.00.

ASML opened at $1,088.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,015.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $854.28. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,091.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

