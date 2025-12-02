Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of AVGO opened at $385.83 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.