Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

