Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day moving average of $192.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

