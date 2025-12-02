Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,377 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

