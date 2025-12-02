Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,292,000 after buying an additional 7,889,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after buying an additional 4,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,078,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,004,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,359,000 after buying an additional 2,984,764 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

