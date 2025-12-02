Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,603,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,074,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 478,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,799,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,965,000 after buying an additional 408,927 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 685,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,488,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 256,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

GEL stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.72%.

Genesis Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.