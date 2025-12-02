Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 983 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $653,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in AON by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AON by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AON opened at $351.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.