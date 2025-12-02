Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 7,080 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,265,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 571,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,027.62. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 135,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,127 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

