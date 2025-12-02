Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 122,238 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1,587.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,238 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,853,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 812,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FV opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.