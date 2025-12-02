Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

