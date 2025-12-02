Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,294 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,305 shares of company stock worth $50,590,799. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

