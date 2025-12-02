Vistra Corp. $VST Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Vistra Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $173.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.39. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $4,091,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,563,433.22. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock worth $173,242,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

