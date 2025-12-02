Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smithfield Foods were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,087,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter worth $46,687,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter worth $35,621,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter valued at $20,331,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the second quarter valued at $18,424,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Smithfield Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Smithfield Foods Stock Performance

Smithfield Foods stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Smithfield Foods’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hank Shenghua He purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,750. The trade was a 12.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keller D. Watts acquired 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,117.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 74,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,425.25. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 1,831,753 shares of company stock valued at $42,588,257 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

