State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.48 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 840.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,792,046.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,309,563.04. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total value of $45,293.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,632.96. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,640. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.68. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.48%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

