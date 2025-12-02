Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.48 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day moving average of $235.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

