Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi $SNY

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $177,831,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $48,938,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Sanofi by 102.3% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,548,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 782,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,959,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,914,000 after buying an additional 425,597 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.31. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

