Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 268,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 653,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

