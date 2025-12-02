Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,739 Griffon Corporation $GFF

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 118.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Griffon Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GFF stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70. Griffon Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $662.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.47 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

