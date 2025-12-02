Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 5,121 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 842,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,482,000 after buying an additional 237,180 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 25.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of APO stock opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

