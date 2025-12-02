Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Fortinet by 401.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

